Formula 1 not to replace Russian GP

Formula 1 decided Wednesday not to replace the canceled Russian Grand Prix race.

“It was announced on February 25 that, following meetings between Formula 1, the FIA and the teams, the championship would not race at the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi, which was set to be held on September 23-25,” it said.

“But it’s now been revealed that there will be no additional Grand Prix added to the calendar to fill the gap – meaning the 2022 calendar will run to 22 races.”

The Russian Grand Prix was supposed to take place Sept. 25 before it was canceled in February after Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine.