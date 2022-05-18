Anadolu

Formula 1 not to replace Russian GP

Formula 1 decided Wednesday not to replace the canceled Russian Grand Prix race.

“It was announced on February 25 that, following meetings between Formula 1, the FIA and the teams, the championship would not race at the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi, which was set to be held on September 23-25,” it said.

“But it’s now been revealed that there will be no additional Grand Prix added to the calendar to fill the gap – meaning the 2022 calendar will run to 22 races.”

The Russian Grand Prix was supposed to take place Sept. 25 before it was canceled in February after Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

Amir, Ahsan reach 19th Westbury National Tennis semis

Newspaper

Centurion Mushfiqur Rahim provides Bangladesh lead over Sri Lanka

Newspaper

Uncapped Gull, Tuba included in T20I squad for SL series

Newspaper

Amir, Ahsan reach 19th Westbury National Tennis semis

Newspaper

Golfing out of Ex-Wapda Chairman Muzzamil Hussain held at Gymkhana

Newspaper

Falcon Club beat United Club in 14th NBP Cup Basketball

Newspaper

Hockey team will perform well in Asia Cup, hopes Ex-Minister

Newspaper

Ton-up Tamim takes Bangladesh to 318/3 at stumps on Day 3

Newspaper

Asad, Zohaib shine in 19th Westbury National Tennis

Newspaper

Arsenal falter in Champions League race with defeat by Newcastle

1 of 1,935

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More