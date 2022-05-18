Gold prices increase by Rs1,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD – The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs1,500 and was sold at Rs138,100 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs136,600 in the local market. The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,286 and was sold at Rs118,398 compared to its sale at Rs117,112, whereas that of 22 karat gold also went up to Rs108,532 against Rs107,353, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver increased by Rs10 and was sold at Rs1,570 against its sale at Rs1,560 whereas that of ten gram silver increased by Rs8.58 and was sold at Rs1,346.02 as compared to its sale at Rs1,337.44 the previous day. The price of gold in international market increased by $34 and was traded at $1,833 compared to its sale at $1,799, the association reported.