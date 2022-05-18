Govt official martyred in firing incident in Peshawar

A government official was martyred and another was wounded in firing incident in Peshawar on Tuesday night.

According to details, the firing incident occurred in Sirki Gate area of Peshawar where some unidentified persons opened fired and martyred a government official was martyred and injured another.

A civilian was also wounded in the attack. The dead and injured persons have been shifted to hospital.

A heavy contingent of police reached the spot after the incident and cordoned off the area. The police have launched a search operation in the area to arrest the culprits involved in the firing incident.