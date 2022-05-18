Hafeez Sheikh reaches Karachi after SHC grants protective bail

Former Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh reached Karachi from Dubai on Tuesday after Sindh High Court (SHC) granted him 10-day transit protective bail and ordered National Accountability Bureau (NAB) not to arrest him.

Former Federal Minister for Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh had approached the Sindh High Court for a transit protective bail. A petition was filed in the Sindh High Court by his lawyer for the transit protective bail in which it was stated that Abdul Hafeez has to appear in the accountability court.

His lawyer argued that Abdul Hafeez Sheikh is ready to cooperate fully with NAB whereas, no call-up notice has been issued by NAB nor any warrant has been issued.

It is pertinent to mention here that Abdul Hafeez Sheikh is accused of benefiting a private company.