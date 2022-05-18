Heavy rain with hailstorm turns weather pleasant

Rawalpindi-Heavy rain with hailstorm led the temperature to drop in the city on Tuesday afternoon.

The hailstorm carpeted streets and rooftops as people watched the sharp turn of weather with a pleasant surprise.

However, rainwater gushed out in many areas after sewerage and drainage systems got clogged creating a traffic jam.

Similarly, the heavy storm caused damage to electrical wires and poles in various parts of the district leading to the suspension of electricity. A big tree also fell on a government-run school in Murree damaging half of the building of the educational institution.

However, students were not present in the school building at the time of occurrence of the incident.

According to Met Office, Chaklala received 13mm of rain, PMD (H-8/2) 1mm, and Bokra (CTTII-12) 9mm. The water level in Katarian was 5 feet, whereas, water level also rose to four feet in Nullah Leh in Gawalmandi.

According to details, heavy rain hit the city at around 4:30pm following hailstorm, making people happy and enjoy the rain. Children were also found playing in the rain while motorcyclists were in search of shelter. Several people shared photos and videos of rain on social media.

With heavy rain, roads in areas of Saddar, Chungi Number 22, Lalkurti, Mareer, Waris Khan, Moti Mehal, Tipu Road, Rawal Road, Jhanda, Adiala Road, Committee Chowk, Pirwadhai, IJP Road, Double Road, Shamasabad, Dhoke Kala Khan, Shakrial, Sadiqabad, and suburbs were submerged under the rainwater while several feeders also tripped in the city due to rain.

WASA Managing Director Raja Shaukat along with his staff remained present on the roads to review the situation. Sanitary workers of the civic body pumped out rainwater from roads with heavy machinery.

A big tree also fell on Government Girls High School in Murree damaging an examination hall and electricity wires. According to sources, scores of students left the examination hall an hour before the occurrence of the incident.

“The sudden rain with hailstorm dropped temperature significantly as we were burning in scorching heat,” said Hamza Ali, a resident of Saddar Cantt. He said he has made a plan to visit Ayub Park after the weather turned pleasant.

Another citizen Kareem Ullah said that the underground water level was low due to hot weather and today’s rain is a blessing. He said the temperature also decreased after rain. Farmers also termed the rain as blessing for crops in Potohar region.