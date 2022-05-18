Hina Khar invites Buddhist tourists to visit Pakistan’s Gandhara sites

An exhibition of artifacts, replicas, and photographs was organized in Islamabad on Tuesday to showcase Pakistan’s Buddhist cultural heritage and Gandhara civilization.

Ambassadors of countries observing Vesak were invited to celebrate their Buddhist civilizational linkages with Pakistan.

The Ambassadors and High Commissioners of Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Myanmar, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Nepal attended the event. Pakistani experts and scholars on the subject also participated.

Addressing the occasion, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar underlined the multicultural and diverse heritage of Pakistan.

She also highlighted the significance of Pakistan’s cultural connectivity with the South East and South Asian countries.

She invited Buddhist tourists to visit Pakistan’s Gandhara, which consists of UNESCO world heritage sites.

Celebrating Vesak Day Ambassador of Thailand Chakkrid Krachaiwong shared his thoughts on the message of Lord Buddha and appreciated Pakistan as a guardian of the religious sites of Buddhism and its role in the region as the center of Buddhist civilization.

The event brought together a display of Gandhara artifacts in Pakistan, a screening of a documentary on Buddhist heritage, and an exhibition of Buddhist artifacts, photographs, and crafts by participating embassies.