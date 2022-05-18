News Desk

Hina Khar invites Buddhist tourists to visit Pakistan’s Gandhara sites

An exhibition of artifacts, replicas, and photographs was organized in Islamabad on Tuesday to showcase Pakistan’s Buddhist cultural heritage and Gandhara civilization.

Ambassadors of countries observing Vesak were invited to celebrate their Buddhist civilizational linkages with Pakistan.

The Ambassadors and High Commissioners of Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Myanmar, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Nepal attended the event. Pakistani experts and scholars on the subject also participated.

Addressing the occasion, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar underlined the multicultural and diverse heritage of Pakistan.

She also highlighted the significance of Pakistan’s cultural connectivity with the South East and South Asian countries.

She invited Buddhist tourists to visit Pakistan’s Gandhara, which consists of UNESCO world heritage sites.

Celebrating Vesak Day Ambassador of Thailand Chakkrid Krachaiwong shared his thoughts on the message of Lord Buddha and appreciated Pakistan as a guardian of the religious sites of Buddhism and its role in the region as the center of Buddhist civilization.

The event brought together a display of Gandhara artifacts in Pakistan, a screening of a documentary on Buddhist heritage, and an exhibition of Buddhist artifacts, photographs, and crafts by participating embassies.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Govt to complete its constitutional term: sources

National

Commander Quetta Corps visits Cholera affected areas in Pir Koh, Dera Bugti

National

Imran Khan urges SC to hear cases against Sharif family on daily bases

National

Economy will collapse without raising petroleum prices, says Maryam Nawaz

National

Sanctity of assembly was violated: Pervaiz Elahi

National

Asad Umar congratulates nation on SC verdict

National

Elections to take place after reforms: Fazl

National

SC verdict ends Shehbaz, Hamza govt: Fawad Chaudhry

National

KP govt announces withdrawal from Benazir Income Support Programme

National

PTI refutes claims of receiving ‘illicit funding’

1 of 8,185

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More