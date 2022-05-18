Our Staff Reporter

Imran has virtually destroyed country’s economy: Maryam

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif said Tuesday said former PM Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif are deeply concerned over problems being faced by the people.  In a tweet, she said the decision regarding petroleum product prices could be taken within a spur of the moment. Without increasing petroleum product prices, the country’s economy would collapse.

Imran Khan has left country’s economy in tatters by implementing flawed economic policies. He had virtually destroyed the country’s economy.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Time is up, govt will be drowned by sea of people: Imran Khan

National

President can ask PM for a vote of confidence at any time: Fawad

National

No-confidence motion submitted against CM Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo

National

Will give call for long march on Friday, says Imran Khan

National

4.9 earthquake jolts Swat, surrounding areas

Islamabad

‘Coalition govt not threatened by SC decision’

Lahore

Omar Cheema decides to challenge his removal as Governor Punjab

Islamabad

Govt will not allow miscreant elements to disturb law & order situation of Karachi: PM

Islamabad

Fazl, Zardari discuss electoral reforms, economic crisis

National

Govt official martyred in firing incident in Peshawar

1 of 8,673

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More