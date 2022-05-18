Imran has virtually destroyed country’s economy: Maryam

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif said Tuesday said former PM Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif are deeply concerned over problems being faced by the people. In a tweet, she said the decision regarding petroleum product prices could be taken within a spur of the moment. Without increasing petroleum product prices, the country’s economy would collapse.

Imran Khan has left country’s economy in tatters by implementing flawed economic policies. He had virtually destroyed the country’s economy.