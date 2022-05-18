Our Staff Reporter

Imran welcomes SC verdict; says govt ‘badly stuck in quagmire’

KOHAT – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Tuesday welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on the presidential reference seeking the interpretation of Article 63(A) of the Constitution.

Addressing a public gathering in Kohat, Imran Khan said he welcomed decision of the Supreme Court against dissidents in the assemblies who could not vote against the party’s directives and their votes would be not counted.

He alleged that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) political leadership was bent to erode morality from the politics but today’s landmark Supreme Court’s decision uphold the morality and rule of law. He said that Supreme Court’s verdict in the presidential reference has rejected vote count of dissidents who had earlier violated the party discipline.

He alleged that PDM leadership was once again trying to get NRO like they received from former dictator General Musharraf in the past. Imran Khan claimed that the present government was badly stuck in quagmire as it was not prepared to take bold decisions.

Imran Khan asked people to support his movement of “Haqiqi Azadi” for which he would give call to come to Islamabad after May 20th. He also narrated key achievements of his government that included incentives for farmers, increase in foreign remittances, construction of major dams projects to address water shortage, health insurance to every citizen, successfully addressing Coronavirus crisis and resolving Reko Diq case etc.

 

