IMSciences, HSHM sign MoU for skill development

peshawar – The Institute of Management Sciences, Peshawar (IMSciences) and the Hashoo School of Hospitality Management (HSHM) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for hospitality educational based projects and skill development programmes for the youth in Peshawar.

The MoU was signed by Dr Mohsin Khan, Director IMSciences and Haseeb Gardezi, Chief Operating Officer, Hospitality and Education Division of Hashoo Group, during a ceremony attended by Murtaza Hashwani, Deputy Chairman and CEO of Hashoo Group, Chairman Board of Governors, HSHM, along with the senior management of Hashoo Group, IMSciences faculty members and HSHM students.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mohsin Khan highlighted the importance of the hospitality industry in Pakistan and its anticipated exponential growth in the coming years. He elaborated the need of hospitality and tourism-based education in Pakistan which will open doors for students globally.

He also mentioned that young faculty at IMSciences is very excited towards this collaboration and they will strive to make the venture a success.

He also showed interest in future collaborations in different fields with Hashoo Group.