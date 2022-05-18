Interviews for caretaker Prime Minister being held: Sheikh Rasheed

Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) leader Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday has said that the Shehbaz Sharif-led government cannot stay for long as they only have majority of one vote.

Talking to media, former Interior Minister said that this government is begging the institutions for the guarantee of one year. He added that the government will dig their political grave if they will delay the elections.

As per the Rashid, economists have been interviewed for the post of caretaker prime minister. He also said that big decisions will be made by May 31.