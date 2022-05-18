News Desk

Interviews for caretaker Prime Minister being held: Sheikh Rasheed

Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) leader Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday has said that the Shehbaz Sharif-led government cannot stay for long as they only have majority of one vote.

Talking to media, former Interior Minister said that this government is begging the institutions for the guarantee of one year. He added that the government will dig their political grave if they will delay the elections.

As per the Rashid, economists have been interviewed for the post of caretaker prime minister. He also said that big decisions will be made by May 31.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Time is up, govt will be drowned by sea of people: Imran Khan

National

President can ask PM for a vote of confidence at any time: Fawad

National

No-confidence motion submitted against CM Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo

National

Will give call for long march on Friday, says Imran Khan

National

4.9 earthquake jolts Swat, surrounding areas

Islamabad

‘Coalition govt not threatened by SC decision’

Lahore

Omar Cheema decides to challenge his removal as Governor Punjab

Islamabad

Govt will not allow miscreant elements to disturb law & order situation of Karachi: PM

Islamabad

Fazl, Zardari discuss electoral reforms, economic crisis

National

Govt official martyred in firing incident in Peshawar

1 of 8,195

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More