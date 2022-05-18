Iranian coach joins Pak judokas’ training camp in Islamabad

Islamabad – Iranian coach Sajjad Kazmi has joined Pakistan judokas’ training camp in Islamabad to prepare them for the upcoming Commonwealth Games and other key international events. “Kazmi joined the training camp at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad on Monday. Before joining the camp, he held a meeting with Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and briefed him about his training plan for Pakistan judokas,” PJF Vice President Masood Ahmed said on Tuesday. “The national judokas are scheduled to feature in this year’s Commonwealth Games, the Islamic Solidarity Games and Asian Games as well as some grand slam events. Initially, the federation is focused on Commonwealth Games, scheduled to be held in venues all across Birmingham and the West Midlands from July 28 to August 8. “The highly trained and the most dedicated judokas from across the world will be participating in different divisions of judo in the Commonwealth Games. So will have to prepare our athletes accordingly,” Masood added.