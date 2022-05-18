KP cabinet approves launching of Insaf Food Card

Cabinet also approves to enhance quantity

of wheat procurement from 1.2m metric tons to 1.4m metric tons to ensure smooth

supply of wheat to flour mills

peshawar – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet in its 71st meeting on Tuesday with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair approved the launching of Insaf Food Card in the province under which every deserving household will be provided Rs2100 per month.

A huge sum of Rs25.92 billion will be spent under the scheme, which will benefit as many as five million people in the province. The selection of deserving persons for Insaf Food Card will be made while using the already available authentic data of Ehsaas Programme. An agreement will be signed with Bank of Khyber for the issuance of Insaf Food Card on the pattern of ATM Card, which will be effective from the upcoming financial year.

Besides cabinet members, the meeting was attended by the KP Chief Secretary, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Additional Chief Secretary and administrative secretaries of various departments.

Briefing media persons about the decisions taken in the Cabinet meeting, Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information & PRs Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said that the cabinet also approved enhancing the quantity of wheat procurement from 1.2 million metric tons to 1.4 million metric tons to ensure smooth supply of wheat to the flour mills.

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said, is open to avail all options for the procurement of wheat i.e. Punjab, PASCO & Trade Corporation of Pakistan to ensure availability of atta to the consumers. The province has sufficient resources to cater to the requirement of atta, he added.

Similarly, the cabinet approved allotment of land measuring 268 kanal and 10 marla at Abbottabad, owned by the Auqaf Department, to Sports Department for the establishment of Sports Complex on lease basis. He said that the cabinet also approved solarisation of 7000 masajid in the province including 5000 masajid in the settled districts while 2000 in the merged districts.

Barrister Saif said that KP Cabinet also accorded approval to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Regularisation of Services of Employees of Settlement Operations and Revenue Academy Bill 2022. He said the cabinet also approved nomination of Mutahir Zeb, Commissioner Hazara Division, as Member/Board Director Pakistan Professional Boxing League to promote boxing and sportsmanship in the country.

The SACM said that the cabinet approved extension in the MoU signed between the P&D Department and HQ 11 Corps till June 2023 to complete the schemes initiated under the Permanent Reconstruction Project to rehabilitate the Temporary Displaced Persons (TDPs) in the erstwhile FATA and complete the schemes like the construction of roads and bridges, construction of education complexes, establishment of labs in government schools, construction of medical centres, provision of equipment and rehabilitation of medical facilities.

He informed the media persons that the cabinet also approved appointment of Abdul Wali Khan as Member (Editorial & Production) and Dr Sumera Taj as Member (Paper, Sales & Production) in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Text Book Board, Peshawar.