KP CM opens largest park of Peshawar

peshawar – Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Tuesday inaugurated ‘Gulistan-e-Hazar Khwani’ which is the largest park of the provincial capital Peshawar.

The park has been completed at a cost of Rs370 million and the area housing the park falls in the constituency of PTI MPA Fazal Elahi. The Chief Minister announced a prize equal to one basic pay for the 20 employees of Peshawar Development Authority, who worked in the newly-established park.

During the visit, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the newly-constructed building of Shaikhabad Girls High School, which cost Rs50 million.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the park, the Mahmood Khan said the park was a gift of the provincial government for the people of Peshawar.

“The park’s establishment has enhanced the beauty of Peshawar city. A day will be specified for the families to visit the park,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that old parks across the province were being rehabilitated. He added that in order to resolve the traffic issues in Peshawar city, work was in progress on the construction of a new general bus stand outside the city.

He said that a PC-I worth Rs14 billion had been submitted for the construction of missing link of Ring Road.

Mahmood Khan thanked the people of the entire province for supporting his party leader Imran Khan and said that hopefully, millions of people would participate in the march on the call of Imran Khan.

He said that work was also in progress on the new Peshawar City project of the provincial government, which was being constructed under land sharing formula. He said all government offices, including Chief Minister’s Secretariat, courts, etc would be shifted to the new Peshawar valley when it gets completed.

He also discussed potable water in the provincial capital and said that the projects were underway to supply clean drinking water to Peshawarites from Mohmand and Jabba dams.