Staff Reporter

Lack of quorum mars NA proceedings once again

ISLAMABAD – The coalition government faced embarrassment in the National Assembly for the second time due to a lack of quorum to run the proceedings. The house at the outset of the proceedings witnessed a very thin presence and could hardly remain in the session for five minutes. The opposition member from Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Maulana Akbar Chitrali, taking advantage of the lack of required strength in the house [86 MNAs], pointed out the lack of quorum in the house. The deputy speaker had to suspend the proceedings due to the insufficient members in the house. The house was suspended for the second time just in a week due to absence of required numbers of members in the session.

