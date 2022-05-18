APP

Legendary climber Ali Raza Sadpara suffers serious injuries after fall

ISLAMABAD – Legendary Pakistan climber Ali Raza Sadpara has suffered serious injuries after falling down a mountain during routine training. “He was on a routine adventure at dawn today near his village Sadpara [in Skardu] as part of his preparations to summit K2 this summer when he slipped off a cliff and fell into a ditch,” Karrar Haidri, Secretary Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said. “He was rushed to a regional hospital where doctors said he had broken his spinal cord,” Haidri added. The 55-year-old Raza had 17 successful summits to his credit including all the above 8000m peaks in Pakistan barring K2. “It was his dream to conquer K2. He attempted the peak [K2] twice in the past but returned both times due to bad weather when he was just a few hundred metres away. This summer, he was once again set to embark on a K2 expedition that this unfortunate incident took place,” he added. Meanwhile, Ali Raza’s son, Bashir Hussain, who is also a climber, has appealed to the nation to pray for his father’s speedy recovery.

