Mobiles import up by 7pc

ISLAMABAD – The import of mobile phones has witnessed an increase of 7.43 percent during the ten months of the fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year. Pakistan imported mobile phones worth the $1810.234 million during July-April (2021-22) as compared to the imports of $1684.988 million during July-April (2020-21), showing growth of 7.43 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile on a year-to-year basis, the import of mobile phones also witnessed an increase of 43.56 percent during the month of April 2022 as compared to the same month of last year.

The import of mobile phones during April 2022 was recorded at $213.895 million against the exports of $148.992 million in April 2021.

On a month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones rose by 16.31 percent during April 2022, as compared to the imports of $183.894 million during March 2022, according to the data.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country’s total merchandise exports increased by 25.55 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year.

The merchandise exports during July- April (2021-22) were recorded at $26.247 billion as compared to the exports of $20.905 billion during July- April (2020-21), the PBS reported.

On the other hand, the merchandise imports went up by 46.51 percent from $44.731 billion last year to $65.537 billion during the period under review.