Motorbikes, three wheelers’ sale decreases 4.36pc in 10 months

ISLAMABAD – The sale of motorbikes and three wheelers in the country has witnessed a decrease of 4.36 percent during the first ten months of financial year (2021-22) as compared to the sale of corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, as many as 1,529,745 motorbikes and three wheelers were sold in July-April (2021-22) against the sale of 1,599,613 units in July-April (2020-21), showing a decline of 4.36 percent, according to the Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA). However, the sale of Honda motorcycles went up by 5.40 percent from 1,076,077 units in last year to 1,134,286 units during the period under review, whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles also rose by 55.19 percent from 19,973 units to 30,998 units.

Similarly, the sale of Yamaha motorbikes also went up from 18,375 units to 20,021 units witnessing an increase of 8.95 percent while the sale of Road Prince motorbikes witnessed a sharp decline of 34.74 percent from 122,154 units to 79,717 units. The sale of United Auto motorcycles also declined by 27.19 percent from 314,393 units to 228,899 units.

Meanwhile, the sale of Road Prince three wheelers witnessed a decrease of 17.62 percent from 8,582 units in last year to 7,069 units during this year while the sale of Sazgar three wheeler also dipped by 7.86 percent from 12,811 units to 11,803 units. The sale of Qingqi three wheelers has shown a decrease of 24.36 percent by going down from 15,803 units to 11,953 units, whereas the sale of United Auto three wheelers also decreased by 56.11 percent from 5,863 units to 2,573 units, the data revealed.