APP

MQM-P urges govt to take cognizance of loadshedding

HYDERABAD    –   Taking serious notice of the matter, members from National and Provincial Assemblies of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan on Tuesday demanded the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) to resolve power outages’ issues in the city.

MNA Salahuddin, MPAs Rashid Khilji, Nasir Qureshi and Nadeem Siddiqui in a press conference also asked the government to look into this matter. Salahuddin lamented that prolonged power outage in the city had made the lives of citizens miserable and people were not even getting drinking water. MNA Salahuddin said that he was going to Islamabad and would try to discuss the matter with the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

MQM lawmakers also asked the prime minister and the federal minister for power to take cognizance of unannounced load shedding which has affected people’s lives.

Member of Sindh Assembly, Nasir Qureshi said the roads and streets of the city were full of contaminated water and there was no one to to address this issue.

MPA Nadeem Siddiqui said that not only citizens but businessmen and industrialists were wary about the power outage as they were suffering huge financial loss.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Time is up, govt will be drowned by sea of people: Imran Khan

National

President can ask PM for a vote of confidence at any time: Fawad

National

No-confidence motion submitted against CM Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo

National

Will give call for long march on Friday, says Imran Khan

National

4.9 earthquake jolts Swat, surrounding areas

Islamabad

‘Coalition govt not threatened by SC decision’

Lahore

Omar Cheema decides to challenge his removal as Governor Punjab

Islamabad

Govt will not allow miscreant elements to disturb law & order situation of Karachi: PM

Islamabad

Fazl, Zardari discuss electoral reforms, economic crisis

National

Govt official martyred in firing incident in Peshawar

1 of 8,673

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More