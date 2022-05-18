Agencies

Nadal ready for Roland Garros despite injury issues

PARIS- Rafa Nadal has moved to ease concerns about his injury problems ahead of the French Open, posting a picture of himself training in full flow at his academy in Mallorca with the caption: “See you on Wednesday, Paris.” The 13-time Roland Garros champion had said last week that daily training was a challenge and he would take a doctor with him to Paris after a chronic foot injury flared up during his defeat by Denis Shapovalov at the Italian Open. Nadal, 35, who only recently returned from a stress fracture in the ribs, struggled towards the end of his match against the Canadian as he went down 1-6 7-5 6-2 in the last-16.

 

But the world number five looks poised to launch another bid for a Grand Slam title at his favourite hunting ground, having won his 21st major at the Australian Open earlier this year. That victory followed a difficult 2021 during which he missed Wimbledon, the Tokyo Olympics and the U.S. Open.

Nadal will be attempting to reclaim the title in Paris after he suffered a semi-final defeat last year against Novak Djokovic, only his third career loss at Roland Garros.

 

 

More Stories
Lahore

Government cancels 6500-kanal land acquisition for Namal University: Tarar

Lahore

PHA plants 400 trees at canal

Lahore

Robber kills man on resistance

Lahore

Chairman reviews NAB performance in Lahore office

Lahore

Court extends interim bail of PML-N’s Barjees Tahir in assets case

Lahore

Special attention being paid to training courses for departmental promotion: DIG Training

Gwader

Sitting secretary Balochistan awarded 5 years jail over corruption

Gwader

20m people suffering from high blood pressure in country: Dr Rubaba

Gwader

PFUJ President opens Gold Medal Award named after Nisar Usmani

Gwader

Training workshop for investigation officials of ACE starts

1 of 2,794

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More