News Desk

Omar Cheema decides to challenge his removal as Governor Punjab

Omar Sarfaraz Cheema has decided to challenge his removal as Governor Punjab.

According to details, constitutional experts have prepared a petition against the cabinet division notification which is likely to be submitted in Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, country’s most populous province is still without a governor and oath taking of the provincial cabinet is facing delays as Speaker Punjab Assembly has not taken oath as acting governor.

On the other hand, after Supreme Court verdict on presidential reference on Article 63A, the number game in Punjab Assembly favors Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as the party and its allies have support of 173 lawmakers while ruling alliance has support of 172 members of the assembly.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Time is up, govt will be drowned by sea of people: Imran Khan

National

President can ask PM for a vote of confidence at any time: Fawad

National

No-confidence motion submitted against CM Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo

National

Will give call for long march on Friday, says Imran Khan

National

4.9 earthquake jolts Swat, surrounding areas

Islamabad

‘Coalition govt not threatened by SC decision’

Islamabad

Govt will not allow miscreant elements to disturb law & order situation of Karachi: PM

Islamabad

Fazl, Zardari discuss electoral reforms, economic crisis

National

Govt official martyred in firing incident in Peshawar

National

FM Bilawal Bhutto reaches New York

1 of 8,224

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More