Omar Cheema decides to challenge his removal as Governor Punjab

Omar Sarfaraz Cheema has decided to challenge his removal as Governor Punjab.

According to details, constitutional experts have prepared a petition against the cabinet division notification which is likely to be submitted in Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, country’s most populous province is still without a governor and oath taking of the provincial cabinet is facing delays as Speaker Punjab Assembly has not taken oath as acting governor.

On the other hand, after Supreme Court verdict on presidential reference on Article 63A, the number game in Punjab Assembly favors Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as the party and its allies have support of 173 lawmakers while ruling alliance has support of 172 members of the assembly.