One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

QUETTA – One more new coronavirus patient was tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,493 in Balochistan on Tuesday. According to media coordinator of provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 14,90,622 people were screened for the virus, out of which 01 more was reported positive.  As many as 35,108 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

 

 

