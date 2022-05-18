Our Staff Reporter

PA ruckus: Court extends interim bail of 12 MPAs

LAHORE – A sessions court on Tuesday extended the interim bail of 12 MPAs till May 25 in Punjab Assembly ruckus case.

The court sought a report from police till the next date of hearing. Additional District and Sessions Judge Yasin Mohal heard the bail application of the MPAs belonging to Pakistan Muslim league-Quaid and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Ummar Yasir, Shahbaz Ahmad, Mahandir Singh, Waris Aziz, Khayal Ahmad, Shujaat Nawaz, Malik Nadeem Abbas and others had approached the court for the relief of bail.

Qila Gujjar Singh Police had registered a case under sections 324, 353, 186 and 427 of the Pakistan Penal Code against unidentified people for creating ruckus and torturing Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari and other members during an assembly session held on April 16.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Omar Cheema decides to challenge his removal as Governor Punjab

National

Govt working hard to eliminate child labour, Murad tells EU delegation

National

SSC annual exams begins in Hyderabad

National

MQM-P urges govt to take cognizance of loadshedding

Karachi

Met office forecast another severe heat wave in Sindh

Karachi

Regional Consultant (Ombudsman) to hold open court today

Karachi

Chairman HEC visits KU, pays homage to victims of blast incident

Business

Minister vows for early completion of incomplete projects in Gwadar

Business

Pakistan Energy Reform Summit 2022

Business

FBR organises 5th lucky draw of POS scheme

1 of 959

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More