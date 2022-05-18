News Desk

Pakistan reports 66 COVID-19 cases, no death in 24 hours

Pakistan has reported no death in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has risen to 1,529,469. The nationwide tally of fatalities stands at 30,378 on Wednesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 66 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 16,306 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 66 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 0.40 percent.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Time is up, govt will be drowned by sea of people: Imran Khan

National

President can ask PM for a vote of confidence at any time: Fawad

National

No-confidence motion submitted against CM Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo

National

Will give call for long march on Friday, says Imran Khan

National

4.9 earthquake jolts Swat, surrounding areas

Islamabad

‘Coalition govt not threatened by SC decision’

Lahore

Omar Cheema decides to challenge his removal as Governor Punjab

Islamabad

Govt will not allow miscreant elements to disturb law & order situation of Karachi: PM

Islamabad

Fazl, Zardari discuss electoral reforms, economic crisis

National

Govt official martyred in firing incident in Peshawar

1 of 8,246

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More