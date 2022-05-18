Pakistan spends $5.5b to import cell phones, cars in 10 months

ISLAMABAD – The dollar-starved government has spent huge amount of $5.5 billion on importing mobiles phones and vehicles in ten months, putting pressure on the foreign exchange reserves which are on the declining side.

Pakistan, which is currently facing balance of payment crisis, is importing luxury goods like mobile phones and automobiles that are costing billions of dollars. The country has spent massive $5.5 billion on the imports of cell phones and cars in ten months (July to April) of the current fiscal year, which enhanced the overall import bill of the country. The government is struggling to arrange dollars from international financial institutions and friendly countries to maintain its foreign exchange reserves.

Import of mobile phones have cost $1.81 billion during July to April period of the year 2021-22 as compared to $1.68 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year, showing increase of 7.43 percent. Meanwhile, the import of transport group has also recorded increase of over 60 percent to $3.733 billion in ten months of the current fiscal year as against $2.332 billion in the same period of the last year.

Pakistan’s overall imports have gone up by 46.41 percent to $65.5 billion in July to April period of FY2021-22 from $44.7 billion in the same period of the previous year. The increase in overall imports is eroding foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan that declined to $ 10.308 billion. On the other hand, foreign reserves held by commercial banks are recorded at$6.067 billion, making total liquid foreign reserves to the tune of $16.375 billion.

| Despite badly struggling to maintain its foreign exchange reserves, country still importing luxury goods

Country’s overall imports have gone up by 46.41pc to $65.5b in July to April of FY2021-22

According to the officials of the Ministry of Finance, foreign exchange reserves would remain under pressure in next few months, mainly due to repayments of previous loans and financing of current account deficit. The economists are asking the government to ban the luxuries items like mobile phones and automobiles to control the soaring import bill of the country.

Imports of other groups have also recorded an increase during the period under review. The country has imported oil by over 95.84 percent to $17.03 billion in July to April period of the current fiscal year as against $8.69 billion over the corresponding months of the last year. The machinery import bill has increased by 20.49 percent to $9.55 billion in ten months of the FY22, up from $7.92 billion in the same period last year. Meanwhile, food import bill increased by more than 12.30 percent to $7.74 billion in ten months of the ongoing financial year from $6.89 billion in the same period last year.