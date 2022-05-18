Past in Perspective

The mind is not a vessel to be filled
but a fire to be kindled.
–Plutarch

The Peshtigo Fire od 1871 was one of the deadliest wildfires in history. It occurred in October and most of the US was affected by its spread across the states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Illinois. However, it was Peshtigo that was hit the hardest as it reported at least 1500 deaths, which represented around 85 percent of its population. The wildfire began as multiple separate fires that got exacerbated by the strong wind and rising temperatures.

