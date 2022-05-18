PDMA issues heat wave alert for Sindh for next week

The Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PMDA) has issued a heatwave alert for Sindh as temperatures are expected to touch 49 degrees.

According to details, the PDMA has warned of a week-long heatstroke in the province of Sindh and has advised people to avoid going out in the afternoon needlessly.

Different areas of Sindh are expected to have scorching temperatures of 47 to 49 degrees centigrade in the coming week.

According to the advisory, the temperature will remain between 47 to 49 centigrade in Dadu, Sukkur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, Jacobabad, Ghotki, Shikarpur Khairpur, and Nawabshah.

While temperatures in Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Tharparkar, and Umerkot will float between 43 to 45 degrees. Thatta and Badin to witness temperatures of 40 to 42 degrees.