PHA plants 400 trees at canal

LAHORE – Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) planted around 400 fruity plants and trees alongside the canal, here on Tuesday.

On the occasion, PHA Director General appreciated role of civil society for making country green, adding that the 400 plants were given by civil society which were planted at canal. He also appreciated PHA staff for doing their outdoor duties in extreme weather. He maintained that PHA striving to make city more beautiful by carrying out various beautification projects. He urged people to play their active role in green activities and plant more trees.

He also demanded support form civil society for enhancing green areas of the city. Civil Society representative Nada Haider thanked the PHA and vowed to provide more trees, plants and saplings to the authority. Meanwhile, the 345th meeting of the members of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) was held in Board office here on Tuesday with ETPB Chairman Habibur Rehman Gilani in the chair. A full briefing was given on financial matters, existing gurdwaras, temples and educational institutions run by the Board of Trust across the country while special prayers were offered for two Sikh leaders who were killed in Peshawar recently and a minute’s silence was observed.

The meeting also commended the performance of former Chairman Board and former Board members and their initiatives.

In this regard, various committees of board members will also be formed. The Board members assured the Chairman Board of their full support. The members

expressed their determination that national interests would be given priority.