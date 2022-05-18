MATEEN HAIDER

PM Shehbaz to address nation today

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would address the nation today on the prevailing economic and political situation in the country. Official sources told the Nation that prime minister would take the nation into confidence over some of the important decisions; the present government is going to take in the larger interest of the country. This would be the first address of Shehbaz Sharif   to the nation after assuming the post of PM last month. The text of the PM’s speech   is being prepared and it would be recorded on Wednesday and would be aired in the evening. Time of the broadcast is being worked out. PM Shehbaz Sharif is also expected to counter the narrative of former premier Imran Khan in his address, and would share some important facts with the nation.

 

 

