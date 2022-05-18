President can ask PM for a vote of confidence at any time: Fawad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leader and former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that elections should be held in the whole country and President Arif Alvi can ask Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for a vote of confidence at any time.

Talking to the presser in Lahore, the PTI leader said that in his view Shehbaz does not have 172 votes at the moment adding that there is a political crisis at the moment and the only way to resolve to conduct free elections, he added.

He further said that they are going to the court ourselves because there is no government in the whole country and Chief Justice Lahore High Court will be requested to announce the verdict soon to end the crisis and they will also request the LHC to reverse all illegal deployments done by Chief Secretary and IG Punjab.

The former federal minister said that he did not know that the establishment was exerting pressure at the moment but everyone including the media and the establishment wanted the crisis to be resolved and electoral reforms can be discussed but the date of elections should be announced first. Elections may be held in September, he said.