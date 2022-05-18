PTI asks Punjab govt to quit after SC verdict

ISLAMABAD – The jubilating Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Tuesday said that Punjab government led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) has lost all moral and legal grounds to remain after the verdict of Supreme Court on defecting lawmakers.

PTI secretary general Asad Umar, in a Twitter statement congratulated the party supporters on the decision and demanded that the federal government should also resign immediately. He said that the federal government, which had been formed with the help of turncoats and through foreign intervention, has no reason to stay even for a day now.

PTI leader Shehbaz Gill, in a separate statement said that the apex court’s verdict has vindicated the stance of PTI and its chairman Imran Khan on defecting lawmakers. He called on the PTI workers to prepare for the elections as the situation has become out of control in Punjab after the verdict.

The Supreme Court in its decision on a presidential reference, seeking interpretation of Article 63-A of the Constitution said that the votes of defecting lawmakers would not be counted.

Reacting to the Supreme Court’s ruling on the presidential reference, Senior PTI leader Fawad Ch Tuesday said that the federal and Punjab governments cease to exist after the apex court’s ruling that votes of the dissidents should not be counted.

“Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz should quit the federal and Punjab governments after the ruling. Hamza Shebaz is now left with 171 votes, not enough to sustain the government. Similarly, Shehbaz Sharif’s numerical strength has come down to 169 after losing support of three members”, he said while talking to the media here.

He said the president could ask Shehbaz Sharif to seek a vote of confidence in the new situation. “The President of Pakistan is requested to dissolve the assemblies as no party has the majority in the assemblies”, he said, adding that it was no time to go to the elections.