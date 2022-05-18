Punjab govt becomes vulnerable after Supreme Court’s ruling

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD – The government of Hamza Shehbaz Sharif in Punjab has surely become vulnerable after the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s ruling that votes of defectors should not be counted in any election held in either of the country’s legislatures.

Seemingly, there would be no impact of the SC decision on the federal government as none of the PTI dissidents had taken part in the election of the prime minister last month. But the Punjab government is certainly in danger after losing support of 26 PTI dissidents who had voted for Hamza Shehbaz Sharif in the chief minister’s election.

PML-N’s governments in the Centre and Punjab are standing on thin majority and Tuesday’s decision of the SC has given another blow to the ruling alliances. The case of chief minister’s election in Punjab is already pending for decision before a larger bench of the Lahore High court. Also, the Election Commission is most likely to decide the fate of PTI defectors on Wednesday (Today). In the developing situation, the PTI and the PML-Q will have the support of 167 members as against 171 of the ruling alliance. This means, no party will have the simple majority immediately after deseating of 26 members takes effect.

In this background, there could be two likely scenarios in Punjab regarding the future of the Punjab government. In case, the Lahore High declares the chief minister’s election null and void in the light of Supreme Courts’ interpretation of Article 63-A of the constitution, there will be a re-election. Since the Punjab Assembly would have lost 26 of its members, the simple majority will be redetermined out of remaining 345 members instead of 371. It comes to 173 in a house of 345 instead of 186 which would have been the case in a house of 371.

| Hamza’s fate as Punjab CM hangs in balance | Incumbent CM stands good chance in re-election

Simple majority will be redetermined out of remaining 345 members instead of 371

Currently, the PTI has 183 members, but after losing 26 of its members, the PTI would be left with 157 members. The PML-Q has 10 members in the house. The combined strength of the two parties will come to 167. This does not include the four PML-N dissidents whose vote will not be counted in the changed legal position. Also, the PTI will not be immediately getting back its five reserved seats which will be reallocated after the by-elections, according to the Election Commission.

On the other hand, the combined strength of the ruling coalition comprising the PML-N, the PPP, the Rah-e-Haq Party and the three independents will come down to 171. This does not include the four PML-N dissidents who may abstain from voting in the chief minister’s likely election. But if the PML-N manages to get support of two independents, Ahmad Ali Aulak and Bilal Asghar who have so far maintained neutrality in the whole affair, Hamza Shehbaz may be elected as chief minister in the first or the second round. Ch Nisar Ali Khan, the third independently elected MPA who is neutral so far, is not likely to vote for a PML-N candidate.

The PTI candidate will not stand any chance of election even though the three independents decide to vote for him. The PTI and the PML-Q will only be increasing their tally from 167 to 170 with the support of three independent MPAs. But in case the Lahore High Court declares Hamza Shehbaz’s election as valid, the governor may ask him to take a vote of confidence from the House. If he manages to secure 173 votes, his government will survive, otherwise, there will be a re-election and the two sides will be in the arena with their reduced numerical strengths. Here again, the candidate getting the simple majority in the first or second round will be the winner. And if no candidate succeeds to prove majority, the governor may dissolve the Assembly in consultation with the president. On the other side, the Shehbaz Sharif government at the Centre is standing on a few votes majority. Before the SC decision, the party would have thought of the PTI dissidents to activate in their support if some of their allies threatens to leave the government. But the SC decision has closed that facility. And if they still survive, the looming onslaught by the PTI is another factor that may break the will of the ruling PML-N to continue the governments.

The PML-N and other allied parties are under extreme pressure for calling fresh elections. The PML-N is under pressure due to increasing inflation, depreciation of rupee and lack of direction. Higher political uncertainty has resulted in financial instability. The government at the Centre, if continues, will have to take unpopular decisions to meet the IMF conditions. On the other hand, its popularity is eroding with each passing day due to its ‘incompetence’ to deal with the economic woes.

The Nawaz-led party is divided on the issue of early elections. The party is facing resistance from some of its allies on the option of early elections. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is not in a position to take populist steps like reducing energy prices. Nothing seems to be working to deal with the worsening political and economic woes. The PML-N remains the only party to bear the brunt of the people when it comes to inflation and bad economic indicators. It doesn’t have governments in KPK, Gilgit-Baltistan, AJK, Sindh and Balochistan. The only governments it has at the Centre and Punjab are entangled in a legal fight with the PTI over differing interpretations of the law.

If the PML-N emerges unharmed in the legal battle and political crisis, the looming onslaught by the PTI in the shape of a long march on Islamabad remains a threat to the PML-N governments. The PTI is not ready to settle for anything less than fresh elections. It seems that the government has already sensed that the political crisis is going to enlarge in the coming days and that is why the ruling alliance has already started work on the electoral reforms, a prerequisite set by the coalition government to go for fresh elections.