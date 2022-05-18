APP

Regional Consultant (Ombudsman) to hold open court today

NAWABSHAH    –   On the directives of Ombudsman Sindh the Regional Director Ombudsman Shaheed Benazirabad Khan Muhammad Zardari would enquire about issues pertaining to government serving and retired persons and family pensioners at the District Accounts Office SBA on May 18. Government employees of the district, pensioners and officials of government departments were advised to attend the open katcheri personally or through their representative to apprise about any issue linked with the District Accounts Office so that steps could be taken to resolve the same.

More Stories
National

Time is up, govt will be drowned by sea of people: Imran Khan

Karachi

PDMA issues heat wave alert for Sindh for next week

National

President can ask PM for a vote of confidence at any time: Fawad

National

No-confidence motion submitted against CM Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo

National

Will give call for long march on Friday, says Imran Khan

National

4.9 earthquake jolts Swat, surrounding areas

Islamabad

‘Coalition govt not threatened by SC decision’

Lahore

Omar Cheema decides to challenge his removal as Governor Punjab

Islamabad

Govt will not allow miscreant elements to disturb law & order situation of Karachi: PM

Islamabad

Fazl, Zardari discuss electoral reforms, economic crisis

1 of 8,675

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More