LAHORE – Armed robber killed a man over resistance during a robbery here on Tuesday, police said.

According to details, motorcyclist Saeed Khan was on his way to Nawankot to drop his friend Sheikh Imran there, but intercepted by robbers in Shahdara area of Lahore.

Over resistance, the robbers gunned down Saeed Khan and fled the scene. The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem and police after registering a case into the incident have started an investigation.