Rupee extends losses against dollar

ISLAMABAD    –    Exchange rate of Pak Rupee weakened by Rs1.56 against the US Dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs195.74 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 194.18. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs195 and Rs197, respectively. The price of Euro was appreciated by Rs4.47 and closed at Rs204.92 against the previous day’s closing of Rs200.45. The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.51, whereas an increase of Rs5.93 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs243.41 as compared to its last closing of Rs237.48. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 44 paisas to close at Rs53.29 and Rs52.18, respectively.

