Security forces kill two most-wanted TTP terrorists in North Waziristan
RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed two most-wanted terrorists belonging to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Boya area of North Waziristan. According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), weapon and ammunition was also recovered from the terrorists. “On night 16 / 17 May 2022, fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists in general area Boya, North Waziristan District,” the ISPR said. “During intense exchange of fire, two terrorists got killed.” The dead were identified as terrorist commander Rasheed alias Jabir and terrorist Abdul Salam alias Chamtoo. These terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities in the area, ISPR said.