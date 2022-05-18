Sitting secretary Balochistan awarded 5 years jail over corruption

QUETTA – The Accountability Court Quetta on Tuesday convicted sitting Secretary Local Government Balochistan and former Staff Officer to CM Balochistan, Mir Imran Gichki to 5 years imprisonment in a corruption case.

The Accountability Court in its historic verdict, also fined the accused to the tune of Rs.80 million, besides confiscating cash and gold recovered from the home of the accused, the spokesman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) said in a statement issued here Tuesday.

Police arrested the Secretary LG and sent him to District Jail Quetta soon after Aftab Ahmed Loan, the Judge of the AC Quetta announced the judgment. However, the court is yet to announce his judgment on other property of the accused he made on the name of his relatives and benamidaars. The NAB spokesman while giving the details, said that investigation against the top bureaucrat and former Staff Officer to CM Balochistan Nawab Aslam Raisani revealed that the accused Imran Gichki had made properties worth millions of rupee in Islamabad and other parts of the country.

The Bureau, after gathering sufficient evidence, filed the reference with the Accountability Court Quetta.

Accountability Court Judge Aftab Ahmed Lone after hearing both sides and in the light of solid evidence, announced his judgment against the Secretary of Local Government.

However, a decision against the relatives and benamidars of the accused is yet to be announced. Gichki had served as the Staff Officer (SO) of former Chief Minister Balochistan. He had also served as the Secretary of Sports and Culture in Balochistan.

Muhammad Dawood Jan, the Prosecutor represented NAB throughout the case in the court. After Mushtaq Raisani, the former Secretary of Finance, Gichki is the second serving officer of the Balochistan government arrested and convicted by NAB and court, the spokesman said and added, the conviction is evident from the fact that NAB and Accountability Courts are performing their responsibility for across the board accountability of corrupt elements.