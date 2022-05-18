Time is up, govt will be drowned by sea of people: Imran Khan

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday warned the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government of PTI’s public support said that their time is up, and their government will be drowned by a sea of People.

Addressing the jalsa, the former premier — while referring to the no-confidence motion that ousted him from power — said that the country’s biggest thieves were brought together to overthrow an elected government through a “foreign conspiracy”.

He added that PML-N is facing criticism, while Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari is enjoying it. He further suggested that the PPP chairman is dominating the politics of PML-N saying that the former president is heavy on them.

He reiterated that he was calling the nation to march toward Islamabad to thwart the foreign conspiracy.

Praising his government and shedding light on the ongoing economic turmoil in the country, the PTI chairman said that there was a significant increase in exports during his tenure. “During the last nine months, the country’s exports increased by 26%,” he maintained.

Khan said that his government reduced petrol prices and also the prices of “Fazlur Rehman (diesel)”, adding that the government provided relief to the masses when the inflation was rising globally.

He also said that his government helped the farmers and they benefitted the most during the two years of the PTI government.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, our country prospered with the increase in the employment rate,” he said, adding that these thieves ousted our government when our country was heading towards its betterment.