Agencies

Tokyo stocks end higher

Tokyo   –    Tokyo shares ended higher on Tuesday, partly thanks to news that China will gradually ease its strict virus lockdown in economic powerhouse Shanghai.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index closed up 0.42 percent, or 112.70 points, to end at 26,659.75, while the broader Topix index added 0.19 percent, or 3.45 points, to 1,866.71. The dollar fetched 129.28 yen, slightly up from 129.08 yen in New York on Monday. Bargain-hunting and rising US futures kept the Nikkei in positive territory for most of the day, Okasan Online Securities said.

“In the absence of major clues… traders mostly took comfort from the positive direction of US stock futures,” the brokerage said. Also, “the news that Shanghai will lift lockdowns in June, as well as a weaker yen” bolstered share prices in Tokyo, Toshikazu Horiuchi of IwaiCosmo Securities told media.

On Tuesday, Shanghai declared it had achieved “zero-COVID” across all its districts, following an announcement that the city would gradually reopen businesses starting this week.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Sony Group was up 0.53 percent at 11,240 yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing rose 0.66 percent to 60,230 yen.

SoftBank Group gained 0.23 percent to 5,122 yen.

But Toyota fell 0.80 percent to 2,033 yen, with rival Nissan dropping 2.06 percent to 484.5 yen.

More Stories
National

Time is up, govt will be drowned by sea of people: Imran Khan

National

President can ask PM for a vote of confidence at any time: Fawad

Business

Mango production declines by 50% due to climatic effect

National

No-confidence motion submitted against CM Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo

National

Will give call for long march on Friday, says Imran Khan

National

4.9 earthquake jolts Swat, surrounding areas

Islamabad

‘Coalition govt not threatened by SC decision’

Lahore

Omar Cheema decides to challenge his removal as Governor Punjab

Islamabad

Govt will not allow miscreant elements to disturb law & order situation of Karachi: PM

Islamabad

Fazl, Zardari discuss electoral reforms, economic crisis

1 of 10,745

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More