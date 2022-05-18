Two die in wall collapse

SIALKOT – Two young boys were killed when a wall of their house collapsed due to strong wind gusts here in Karna-wali village, Airport Road. According to Rescue spokesperson, two boys were standing outside their house when due to strong windstorm the boundery wall of third floor collapsed and the debris fell on them in Karna-wali village. Nineteen year-old Sheroz and 15-year-old Zubair got killed on the spot. Rescue 1122 team handed over the bodies to the victims’ family.

Two caught for pilfering electricity

Two persons caught for allegedly pilfering electricity from main transmission lines and through meter tempering in the district. According to the details, on the report of Sub Division Officer (SDOs) Gepco, Civil-line and Motra police raided at Muslim Colony, Adwal and caught red handed Usman and Boota while pilfering electricity from main transmission lines and through meter tampering. Police have registered cases and started investigations, in this regard.

Motorcyclist killed on road

A man was killed when his motorcycle collided with a tractor trolley at Wazirabad Road on Tuesday. According to Rescue-1122, a TMA trolley was taking off banners at Harrer Morh Wazirabad Road, when a motorcycle coming behind collided with the trolley. As a result, Nabeel (35) received head injuries and died on the spot.

Rescuers shifted the body to the local hospital.