Two held as truck loaded with fake fertilizers seized

MULTAN – The police have arrested two persons and seized a loaded truck of alleged fake fertilizers after an official team led by deputy director agriculture extension Zafar Abbas raided a chemical factory in Multan on Tuesday.

Accompanying police and other officials, the agriculture official, on a tip off, raided a chemicals factory at Mauza Hamid Pur Kanora, Multan-Muzaffargarh road and seized 100 50-kg bags of NP fertilizers valuing over Rs 600,000. A case was registered against the factory owner Danish Hussain Abbasi, Incharge Muhammad Mudassir, Sajjad and other unknown persons.

Samples of fertilizers were collected and sent to laboratory for analysis while the seized quantity was handed over to police as booty, agriculture spokesman said in a statement.

Three booked, one held over ‘marriage functions act’ violations

Regional administration has arrested a marriage hall owner and registered separate FIRs against three others over violations of marriage functions act across the region during a crackdown launched here on Tuesday.

In line with special directives of Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed, the administration of all districts launched crackdown and checked 158 marriage halls in a day.

The officers sealed one marriage hall and arrested the owner while FIRs were registered against three others. The administration also imposed fine of Rs 145,000 on many others over violations. In a statement issued here, the Commissioner Dr. Irshad Ahmed said that most of the violations were reported about one dish and timing instructions. He said that crackdown would continue without any discrimination and directives of the provincial government regarding marriage act would be implemented strictly.

96 profiteers held, 23 booked in 15 days

Price control magistrates have arrested 94 profiteers and registered FIRs against 23 others for selling commodities on high rates across the district during a special drive launched here on Tuesday. As per directives of the Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed, 133 price control magistrates of the region launched a special drive against the profiteers and conducted raids at 10,374 shops during the last 15 days. The officers imposed fine of Rs three million on profiteers while arrested 94 shopkeepers and got registered FIRs against 23 others for selling commodities on high rates. According to a handout issued by commissioner office, the price control magistrates have conducted 468 raids at open market to ensure supply of sugar at controlled rates.

The officers imposed fine Rs 63,000 on 27 shopkeepers at open market and arrested three shopkeepers over violations of controlled rates.

The commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmed said that provincial government has directed strict action against the shopkeepers involved in artificial inflation.