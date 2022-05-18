Two suspects involved in Lahore’s Anarkali bomb blast arrested: CTD

LAHORE – The Punjab’s Counterterrorism Department (CTD) Tuesday claimed to have arrested two terrorists involved in the New Anarkali bomb blast.

Three people had died and 33 others were injured in the blast in Lahore’s Anarkali in January.

The arrested terrorists were identified by police as Sanaullah s/o Abdul Sattar and Abdul Razziq s/o Jilani while improvised explosive devices (IEDs), detonator, prima cord, remote control and batteries were recovered from them. The recovered IEDs were prepared to carry out terrorist attacks on law enforcement agencies in Lahore and train coach at Railway Station Lahore.

A spokesman for CTD said that a case FIR No. 01/22, dated 20.01.22, u/s 324/302/427/109/120B PPC, 3/4 ESA, 7ATA was registered at police station regarding New Anarkali blast. According to the CTD, the CTD while working on leads developed through technical analysis and secret information received from credible sources, it was divulged that terrorists involved in Anarkali Blast had left from Balochistan on a truck to carry out some terrorist activity in Lahore. On the intelligence lead, the CTD Punjab traced Sana Ullah s/o Abdul Sattar and Abdul Razziq s/o Jilani and apprehended them through intelligence based operations.