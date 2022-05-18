News Desk

US Dollar continues upward trajectory, rises to Rs197.75

The US Dollar continued its upward trajectory and rose to Rs197.75 in interbank during intraday trade after gaining Rs2.01 against PKR.

The local currency is being weighed by depleting foreign exchange reserves and uncertainty over the resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program.

The greenback was being quoted around Rs197.25 when compared to the previous close of 195.74.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund will begin talks with Pakistani officials on Wednesday over the release of crucial funds.

The talks will be held in the Qatari capital Doha, Pakistan’s finance ministry said, and are expected to continue into next week.

A major sticking point is likely to be over costly subsidies — notably for fuel and electricity — and Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said he wants the two sides to “find a middle ground”.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Time is up, govt will be drowned by sea of people: Imran Khan

Karachi

PDMA issues heat wave alert for Sindh for next week

National

President can ask PM for a vote of confidence at any time: Fawad

National

No-confidence motion submitted against CM Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo

National

Will give call for long march on Friday, says Imran Khan

National

4.9 earthquake jolts Swat, surrounding areas

Islamabad

‘Coalition govt not threatened by SC decision’

Lahore

Omar Cheema decides to challenge his removal as Governor Punjab

Islamabad

Govt will not allow miscreant elements to disturb law & order situation of Karachi: PM

Islamabad

Fazl, Zardari discuss electoral reforms, economic crisis

1 of 8,247

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More