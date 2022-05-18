Verdicts in history

Some judicial decisions are not the verdicts of history. History often differs from the court orders. Greek ancient philosopher Socrates had to drink a cup of poison (Silver Salva) to comply with the judgment of the death sentence passed by the Court, but he was regarded as a benefactor of mankind in history. Similarly, Hussain Bin Mansoor Hallaj and Sarmad were awarded death punishment by the respective courts of their time, but history remembers them as heroes and not as culprits.