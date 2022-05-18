Our Staff Reporter

WHO donates ambulances to strengthen referral system

Islamabad –WHO Regional Director EMRO, Dr Al-Mandhari and WHO Pakistan Representative Dr Palitha Mahipala donated four ambulances to DHO ICT to facilitate timely referral of patients from primary healthcare to specialized care. They also inaugurated Barakahu refurbished Primary Healthcare Facility. Barakahu Rural Health Centre is one of the 16 primary healthcare facilities in ICT using a WHO supported electronic data management system enabling the availability of real-time data for planning and decision making. WHO Regional Director EMRO, Dr Ahmed Al-Mandhari and WHO Pakistan Representative Dr Palitha Mahipala inaugurated a refurbished telemedicine clinic for integrated Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Services at PHC Level in RHC Barakahu. The clinic will be providing mental health, psychosocial support and referral services for GBV. They also inaugurated a Nutrition Stabilization Centre at Federal Government Polyclinic Maternal and Child Health Centre. The nutrition stabilization centre is providing specialized life-saving treatment and care to severely acute malnourished children with complications.

