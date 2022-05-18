Will give call for long march on Friday, says Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) supremo and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that Pakistan will not accept the US slavery and he will give the call for Islamabad long march on Friday.

Addressing the Lawyers Convention in Lahore, Imran Khan said that the history of Pakistan is that unless lawyers are involved, the movement will not be successful and Lawyers have to work together in the real freedom movement.

PTI chairman while lashing out at PM Sharif said that there are 40 billion rupees money laundering cases against Shehbaz Sharif, and his sons and this cannot happen in any civilized society of the world that a PM vanishes his cases and get NRO. Lawyers should go to the Supreme Court, High Court against thieves, he added.

The former prime minister further added that prosperity can never come in a country where there is no rule of law and PTI’s movement will bury these thieves forever, he said.