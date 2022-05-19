Agencies

10 bitten by dogs in Larkana

LARKANA-As many as 10 people, including little children and women, were bitten by stray dogs in and around Larkana here on Wednesday. According to details, 10 people were bitten by stray dogs in and around Larkana. Those bitten by dogs were 10-year Sadam, 7-year Zain Ali, four-year Hamid, 60-year Noshad Khatoon and others.  All of them were brought individually at the ARV Dog Bite and Treatment Centre of the Chandka Medical College Hospital by their relatives for vaccination and dressing of their wounds. After the anti-rabies vaccine and dressing of their injuries, the duty doctor allowed them to go home.

