Agencies

‘1932’ adds Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford to the cast

LOS ANGELES – “Yellowstone’s” next origin story is getting some major star power. Paramount+ announced Wednesday that Oscar winner Helen Mirren and Academy Award nominee Harrison Ford will star in “Yellowstone’s” prequel series, “1932.” The news comes after the success of another prequel, “1883.” “Yellowstone,” which follows the lives and drama of the Dutton family, owners of the largest ranch in Montana, has been a massive hit for Paramount+ and stars another movie star, Kevin Costner.
“1883” stars real-life spouses Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, along with Sam Elliott. It tells the story of how the family came to own Yellowstone ranch. The new series “will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of prohibition, and the great depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home,” according to a press release. “1932” is set to premiere in December.

More Stories
Headlines

Pakistan Army defeated terrorism; other countries failed, says COAS

National

Pak-IMF talks on 7th review begin in Doha

National

US ‘very pleased to be working’ with new Pakistan govt

National

PM Office has no value before my eyes: Imran

National

CJP takes suo motu notice of ‘perceived interference’ in cases involving govt officials

National

First electoral reforms then elections: PPP

National

Govt will overcome all challenges: Shazia Marri, Faisal Kundi

National

Imran betrayed nation’s trust by selling Tosha Khana gifts: Marriyum

National

Can President force PM for fresh vote of confidence?

National

Woman held for planning a suicide attack belongs to BLA’s offshoot: Farah Azeem

1 of 2,044

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More