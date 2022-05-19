2-day special COVID-19 booster dose drive concludes

ISLAMABAD – A two-day special COVID-19 booster dose administration campaign concluded in the capital on Wednesday. The main objective of the campaign was to encourage COVID-19 vaccine booster uptake.

During the campaign, 16 camps were established, in addition, to already established COVID-19 vaccination centers, from where citizens got booster doses.

The CDC, NIH, and Ministry of National Health Services urged the public and private offices to instruct their officials to get COVID-19 booster shots to enhance immunity against the virus.