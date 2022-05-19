44 professional beggars held during operation

RAWALPINDI –The Rawalpindi Police in its crackdowns on professional beggars arrested 44 beggars to discourage the menace of begging and avoid risk of road accidents. SSP Operations Waseem Riaz said the special beggar squad was working hard to overcome the increasing number of professional beggars.

“Professional beggars stand on various highways and squares of Rawalpindi city and not only affect the flow of traffic but also increase risk of accidents. Therefore, the public is also requested not to serve alms to them as discouraging such factors will not only improve the society but also the flow of traffic,” he said.