All eyes on SC’s historic hearing on suo motu notice: Fawad

Former Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday has said that all eyes are on the historic hearing of Supreme Court on government s interference in investigative institutions.

In his statement, Fawad said that the case management by the mafia has been destroyed by the suo motu notice. He said that In the past, investigations and testimonies have been destroyed under government influence.

He further said that it is important for Pakistan that the cases against Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif reach their logical conclusion in a transparent manner.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial took notice of the government’s interference in the investigative agencies.

The hearing of the suo motu notice taken by CJP Bandial is scheduled to be held on Thursday and a five-member larger bench comprises of Justice Ejaz-ul-Haq, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, headed by the CJP will hear the case.